M'Vila available for Norwich clash

Sunderland have confirmed Yann M'Vila is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

France international M'Vila was sent off in his first appearance in Sunderland colours at the weekend, seeing red for a headbutt on Canaries striker Jamar Loza in the Under-21 Premier League.

However, the Wearside club have confirmed his suspension will not apply to first-team matches.

A club statement read: "Yann M’Vila will be available to make his debut against Norwich City this weekend.

"The midfielder received a red card whilst playing for the Under-21 side on Sunday, however, any sanction applies to the U21 competition only."

Black Cats boss Dick Advocaat could turn to M'Vila, on loan from Rubin Kazan, as his side bid to bounce back from an opening-day thumping at Leicester City.

Advocaat hauled off captain Lee Cattermole, who plays a similar defensive-midfield role as M'Vila, just 30 minutes into the 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium, shortly after the former Middlesbrough man had needlessly given away a penalty which led to Leicester's third goal.