M'Vila completes Inter move from Rubin Kazan

M'Vila has been strongly linked with a move to San Siro for several weeks and Inter announced news of his completed transfer on Tuesday.

A post on the club's Twitter account read: "Now it's official. Yann M'Vila is an Inter player. He will be unveiled to the media in Pinzolo on Saturday."

M'Vila's move from Russia had been anticipated after Inter's Mauro Icardi revealed last week that he had seen the midfielder ahead of an apparent medical.

The 24-year-old has brought an end to an 18-month stay with Rubin in order to ply his trade in Serie A.

M'Vila made 19 appearances during the 2013-14 season as Rubin finished ninth in the Russian Premier League, and joins an Inter side that ended the previous campaign fifth in Serie A, sealing a place in the UEFA Europa League for 2014-15.