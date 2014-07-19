M'Vila swayed by Inter Milan's ambition

The 24-year-old France international completed his move from Russian Premier League outfit Rubin Kazan earlier this week, on an initial loan deal with the option to make the move permanent, bringing an end to weeks of speculation.

M'Vila had been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool earlier in the close-season but it soon became clear that Inter was the most likely destination for the midfielder.

Inter completed a treble of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho in 2010, but the past two seasons have seen the club finish ninth and fifth in the league.

However, under new owner Erick Thohir, Inter appear to be in a position to challenge Italy's elite once more and that helped sway M'Vila.

"I chose Italy and Inter because this club wants to get back to the top," he said at his official unveiling. "I was a bit worried the deal might go up in smoke but fortunately everything worked out well in the end.

"Better offers? It's not just about the money but what the club can offer on the field. Inter is a massive club.

"I didn't have any problems in Russia, but when the chance arose for me to join Inter I grabbed it."

In the past M'Vila has gained something of a "bad boy" tag, most notably when he received a ban from the national team for an unauthorised night out while on France Under-21 duty.

However, he added: "My bad boy fame? It's just French newspaper talk. I'm nothing like that at all.

"I'll give my all for Inter. I'm happiest in front of the defence but will play where the coach wants me."

Meanwhile, Inter midfielder Alfred Duncan has joined Sampdoria on a two-year loan deal.