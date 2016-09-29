'My answer would be a big fat no' - Coleman rules out taking England job

Wales boss Chris Coleman has expressed his sympathy for former England manager Sam Allardyce but says he would refuse any offer to become his successor.

Allardyce left his post by mutual consent after the Football Association investigated remarks he made to undercover reporters about how to circumvent rules on player transfers, with Gareth Southgate placed in temporary charge.

"I'm really disappointed for Sam," said Coleman. "I was with him last week in Paris for a coach's conference.

"I've known him for a long time, I knew how much he wanted the job and I knew how proud he was. I'm gutted for him that he's lost his job through events off the pitch rather than on the pitch.

"I knew how passionate he was, I think he would have done a good job. You'd expect England to qualify and then he'd be judged on the tournament.

"I know he'll be devastated. He made a mistake, he's admitted that, and it's a shame. Someone with his experience, he's just let his guard down and he's lost his job over it."

The 46-year-old, who led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, was asked whether he would consider taking the England job himself if he were to receive an offer.

He responded: "That's football - we do well in six games in the tournament and it's great for us. That question would never have been asked to me before the tournament.

"My answer to the England job would be a big fat no, anyway. I think the next England manager should be an Englishman. It shouldn't be anyone from overseas; I don't care what his record is.

"Unless you're from that country you can never ever know what it means to represent that country. You'd never see Germany, Italy or Spain looking outside. Why should England look further afield?

"Gareth, Brucey [Steve Bruce], that's where they should be looking. Certainly not a Welshman. Certainly not this Welshman."