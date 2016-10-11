My best England game for a while - Hart

Joe Hart believes his man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia was his best display in an England shirt for a long time.

Hart has endured a difficult few months after coming under fire during Euro 2016 and then finding himself loaned out to Torino by Manchester City.

However, on Tuesday he was England's saviour, pulling off numerous crucial stops to secure Gareth Southgate's men a point in Ljubljana.

"It's hard to say [if it was his best performance ever for England]," he told ITV. "Best one [England performance] in a while, for sure.

"I was asked to do quite a bit and that was mostly down to errors from us. But we will improve, we are a young team. It was an intense atmosphere and we dug in.

"They had chances. We dominated, but that was down to them and their set-up.

"It was tough, so you have to have a lot of respect for them. And [Jan] Oblak in their goal, I'm a big fan of him and he had a fantastic game."