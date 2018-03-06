My head wasn't turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims

RB Leipzig winger Bruma insists he never had any designs on a January move back to former club Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old only moved to Germany in June from the Turkish Super Lig outfit and has made 29 appearances this season, scoring four goals.

There had been suggestions the Portuguese could make a swift return to Turkey during the recent transfer window, and while Bruma admits he was contacted above a potential move, he insists he is happy in the Bundesliga.

"A representative from Istanbul asked me what my status is," he told Bild. "But for me it was not an issue. I wanted to stay here."

Despite only making two appearances for his country, Bruma has one eye on this year's World Cup in Russia and he knows the best way of lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is to continue his fine form for Leipzig.

"Of course, the national team and the World Cup are a dream for every footballer," he added.

"I also want to fulfil that, but for that I have to play regularly and well in my team. I can do that right now in Leipzig. I feel extremely comfortable here."