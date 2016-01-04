My situation at Newcastle "sucks", says unhappy De Jong

Siem de Jong concedes his situation at Newcastle United is "not the easiest" as he strives to hold down a first-team spot at the Premier League strugglers.

De Jong arrived on Tyneside from Ajax to much fanfare in the summer of 2014 but has done little to justify his £6million price tag, although his problems can be partly attributed to horrendous luck with injuries.

Having recovered from a thigh injury and a collapsed lung which forced him to miss most of last season, 26-year-old De Jong has been unable to earn a regular place in Steve McClaren's starting XI despite Newcastle sitting 18th in the table.

The former Ajax playmaker told Algemeen Dagblad: "It sucks, especially because I need the minutes to get into a rhythm and get used to the physical games in the Premier League.

"It feels a bit like my first years at Ajax. Sometimes you play, then you come on as substitute or you are not part of the squad.

"There is also the feeling that you have to prove yourself. There is a new coach this season, not the one who bought me. There were also new signings. No, it isn't the easiest situation."