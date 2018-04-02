Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears

Nacho Fernandez has been named in Real Madrid's squad to face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday, allaying injury fears after he left the pitch in tears on Saturday.

The centre-back hurt his right ankle following a seemingly innocuous challenge with Las Palmas defender Alejandro Galvez in the 3-0 win in the Canary Islands.

Nacho was withdrawn for Achraf Hakimi just before the half-hour mark, visibly worried about the extent of the problem as he was seen crying.

But any long-term concerns have been assuaged after he was passed fit to take a place in Madrid's squad for the trip to Turin in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has few injuries to worry about and was even able to rest key players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Toni Kroos at the weekend.