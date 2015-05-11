Nacional 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2: Matias brace earns point for hosts
Marco Matias scored twice as Nacional and Vitoria Guimaraes shared the spoils in Primeira Liga on Monday.
Nacional returned to winning ways after Marco Matias scored two goals in the club's 2-2 draw at home to fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.
Manuel Machado's men were defeated by high-flying Sporting Lisbon last week but Nacional - 10th in the standings - bounced back at Estadio da Madeira on Monday.
Matias gave Nacional a dream start after putting the ball in the back of the net barely a minute into the contest.
It was all Guimaraes, who cemented a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League via the third qualifying round, from that point on the back of two goals before half-time.
Valente equalised in the 14th minute and Bernard Mensah put the visitors ahead eight minutes before the interval.
But Nacional regrouped to earn a share of the spoils thanks to Matias, who levelled proceedings 13 minutes from time.
