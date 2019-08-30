Naismith back to bolster Hearts

Hearts striker Steven Naismith will return from a hamstring problem for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hamilton.

Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino will be in the squad if international clearance comes through following his loan move from Manchester City. Midfielders Anthony McDonald and Harry Cochrane have joined Dunfermline on loan.

Right-back Michael Smith (hamstring) will miss one game while goalkeeper Joel Pereira (thigh) will also sit out the visit of Accies. John Souttar (ankle) Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton (both knee), Jamie Walker (leg fracture) and Peter Haring (groin) remain out.

Brian Easton is available for Hamilton after serving a two-match suspension but Jamie Hamilton is banned following his red card against Motherwell.

Blair Alston and Scott McMann are back after injury for the visitors in the Tynecastle clash.

Steve Davies, Ciaran McKenna, Ryan Fulton, Johnny Hunt and Scott Martin are still out injured.

Provisional Hearts squad: Doyle, Zlamal, White, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Damour, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Doyle.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Stanger, McMann, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Mimnaugh, Hughes, MacKinnon, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Millar, Adedoyin, Moyo, Southwood.