Nakhid absent as FIFA confirms presidential candidates

FIFA has confirmed the list of candidates to replace Sepp Blatter as president with David Nakhid not among them while suspended UEFA president Michel Platini's candidature remains pending.

A replacement for Blatter - also suspended regarding an alleged "disloyal payment" made by FIFA to Platini in 2011 - is to be elected in February next year with the deadline for nominations passing on Monday.

Both Platini and Blatter deny wrongdoing but, the Frenchman's bid to take the role within the sport's governing body will not be processed "as long as such a ban is valid and in force".

FIFA's Ad-hoc Electoral Committee confirmed the list of candidates on Wednesday with former Trinidad and Tobago captain Nakhid not among them, despite his claims to have received the necessary five nominations from football federations.

Alongside Platini, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, Musa Bility, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Tokyo Sexwale will all stand for election.