Nani relieved after Portugal scrape through

Nani failed to hide his relief after his goal in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Hungary helped Portugal through to the last 16 at Euro 2016 on Wednesday.

Fernando Santos' men went into the game in Lyon knowing a point would be enough for them to advance but that looked an unlikely scenario for much of the contest as Hungary led three times only to be pegged back on each occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the Portugal hero with two goals - becoming the first man to score at four European Championships in the process - but Nani also played a key role with their first as his side advanced to a meeting with Croatia on Saturday.

He said: "It’s fantastic. We were a little bit nervous in the last two games. We had so many opportunities but we couldn’t score. This evening was fantastic. We scored three, we could have scored more but we are very happy with the performance of the team.

"We’ve been playing very well. Of course, we conceded three goals but two of them were a little bit unlucky but this is football. It’s part of football so we must continue to believe in our team.

"We have a great opportunity in the next game so must keep believing."

Nani has arguably been Portugal's star man in France with Ronaldo looking out of sorts until his efforts against Hungary and the Fenerbahce winger has been pleased with the level of his performances.

"I’ve been working hard," he added. "I’ve prepared myself very well for this competition and I’m very excited to be here with Portugal and will try to help the team as much as I can. It’s been going well so I hope to continue.”

Ronaldo made Nani's goal with a wonderful throughball.



"It was a fantastic pass; I was so pleased for that. That gave us motivation to work hard for the rest of the game," he said.

As for Ronaldo himself, Nani revealed his former Manchester United colleague was also happy man after finally breaking his duck in France.

"Of course [he is happy]. 100 per cent sure," he said.