Napoli can climb up to second, says Reina

Rafael Benitez's men currently sit three points adrift of second-placed Roma, who have a game in hand.

However, Reina - on loan from Liverpoool - insists Napoli are more than capable of climbing into the top two, as well as claiming silverware both domestically and in Europe.

"We believe in second place," he is quoted as telling Gazzetta dello Sport. "We will fight until the end of the season because it’s an important goal for this club.

"For me, there is no difference between the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

"I have no preference – I just want to win them both. Even more so now that we have quite a good advantage in the league table in terms of the top four."

Asked about the possibility of facing Juventus in the UEFA Europa League final, Reina added: "European nights are always special. That would be a nice bit of revenge for us.”

Reina also highlighted the differences between Spanish, English and Italian football, insisting the latter was not as defensive as some made out.

"Compared to Spain and England, it is true that the Italian game lacks a bit of speed. But it is definitely more tactical.

"It is not true that it’s a defensive game. However, it must be said that when you have the points in the bag, you start to move back."