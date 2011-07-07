Napoli enter race for Sanchez

The Chilean international, currently with the national side in Argentina for the Copa America, has reportedly been courted by Manchester City, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

However, it is European champions Barcelona that remain favourites to sign the 22-year-old, but with the player's future not expected to be resolved until after the Copa America, Napoli have made a late move to sign the £45 million-rated player.

When quizzed on a potential move to Napoli, Pozzo said “Nothing is impossible.

“[Napoli president] Aurelio [De Laurentiis] has pleasantly surprised me because he wants to achieve big things and wants to win the Scudetto.

“He has made an interesting financial offer for Sanchez. The deal would be complicated.

“We will have to wait until the Copa America is over and then consider how many pretenders there are and how many clubs are really interested in Sanchez.

“We need to understand who the real suitors of this champion player are. We have spoken to two clubs but nothing serious has come out of it.

“Napoli are interested and De Laurentiis has made an important offer. But in order for the deal to be completed, the three parties have to be in agreement.

“Hence, we will wait until the end of the Copa America.”

Despite Barcelona claiming a deal was near completion, Pozzo revealed that the Catalan giants are yet to meet the club's valuation for Sanchez.



By Ben McAleer