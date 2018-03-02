Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022

Vlad Chiriches has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Napoli until 2022.

The Romania international joined the club in July 2015 for a reported €7million after failing to hold down a regular place in Tottenham's team.

He has found himself in a similar position at Napoli, playing the role of a reserve centre-back throughout his time at the Stadio San Paolo.

Chiriches has made just six Serie A appearances this term, with Raul Albiol and Kalidou Koulibaly preferred to him.

But he has seemingly done enough to suggest he has plenty to offer coach Maurizio Sarri, with the club handing him a new four-year deal.