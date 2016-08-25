Napoli pledge funds to earthquake victims

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will donate a portion of Saturday's gate receipts from their home match against AC Milan to the earthquake victims of central Italy.

On Wednesday, a quake registering 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the mountainous region of the country 100 kilometres north-east of Rome.

At least 247 people were killed by the damage caused as buildings collapsed in the towns of Amatrice, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto.

More than 4,300 rescuers have attended the scenes as the search for survivors goes on.

De Laurentiis has vowed to help those affected by the disaster when the rebuilding of the area begins, a process due to be detailed by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday.

"I, as everyone, am shocked by the tragic earthquake. I know those parts of the country well, as a child I spent a lot of time there with my family," De Laurentiis posted on Twitter.

"I have decided to donate part of the collection from Napoli-Milan in favour of the affected population.

"The use of the funds will be defined by mutual agreement with the Civil Defence."