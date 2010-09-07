Naumoski rescues Macedonia with last-gasp leveller
By app
SKOPJE - Substitute Ilcho Naumoski converted a dramatic penalty six minutes into stoppage-time to earn Macedonia a 2-2 draw with Armenia in Euro 2012 Group B qualifying on Tuesday.
Naumoski sent the home crowd wild with delight by scoring after Armenia's Ararat Arakelyan handled in the area.
Substitute Edgar Manucharyan had put Armenia 2-1 in front in the first minute of added time.
Earlier, Yura Movsisyan gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute before Mario Gjurovski levelled for Macedonia 60 seconds later.
Both teams have one point from two qualifying matches and are well adrift of Ireland and Slovakia, who lead the way with six points.
