Naumoski rescues Macedonia with last-gasp leveller

Naumoski sent the home crowd wild with delight by scoring after Armenia's Ararat Arakelyan handled in the area.

Substitute Edgar Manucharyan had put Armenia 2-1 in front in the first minute of added time.

Earlier, Yura Movsisyan gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute before Mario Gjurovski levelled for Macedonia 60 seconds later.

Both teams have one point from two qualifying matches and are well adrift of Ireland and Slovakia, who lead the way with six points.

