Navas confident of Madrid success

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas believes his team are heading in the right direction and are sure to achieve success.

Madrid manager Rafael Benitez is under pressure at the helm with the club sitting third in La Liga, two points adrift of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Navas is confident the Spanish giants will respond in the New Year.

"We are fully aware of the challenges that face us. We're doing great work on a daily basis," he told the club's website.

"While it might be true that in some matches that great work hasn't come across, I'm certain we're on the right track and that at the end of the season our fans will feel extremely proud of all of us who train on the daily at Valdebebas.

"The work we are doing is truly excellent."

Madrid are also in the Champions League last 16 and will face Roma in February and March next year.

Navas said he foresaw his side challenging for trophies in 2016.

"The expectation is that we will be fighting for everything, and I'm certain Real Madrid will do that," he said.

"We are a great big family with one sole objective: to win."

Madrid return to action with a clash at home to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.