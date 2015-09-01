Navas given time off by Costa Rica

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been given time off from international duty following the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Navas, 28, was part of the transfer saga involving David de Gea, whose potential move from Real Madrid to Manchester United broke down due to late paperwork.

Instead of linking up with Costa Rica for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, Navas' wish to stay in Madrid will be granted.

Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) secretary general Rafael Vargas said it was best to allow the shot-stopper to receive clarification over his future.

"We understand that the situation taking Keylor is very difficult, the uncertainty of their future generates a great mental strain, so we wanted it to be him who makes the determination of whether or not he joins the team," said Vargas.

"So it was Keylor who told the president that he prefers to be in Spain, to talk with [the] leaders [of] Real Madrid and thus clarify what has been raised in recent days."

Navas will not be replaced in Costa Rica's squad as they prepare to face Brazil and Uruguay.