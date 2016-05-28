Navas hails Champions League triumph as 'dream come true'

Keylor Navas described Real Madrid's shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final as the realisation of a boyhood dream.

Madrid were crowned European champions for the 11th time on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo netted the decisive spot-kick after Juanfran hit the post from 12 yards.

Earlier Sergio Ramos had given Madrid the lead with a close-range effort, only for Yannick Carrasco to force extra time as he turned home Juanfran's right-wing cross.

But fortune favoured Madrid in the shoot-out, leaving Navas to revel in the achievement of a lifelong goal.

The Costa Rica goalkeeper told UEFA.com: "It's a dream I've had since I was a boy and today I can say it's a reality. It's a dream come true.

"It's been a difficult year but I can thank God today for being good to me. I was relaxed in the penalty shootout, I knew at some point they'd miss and we'd score."