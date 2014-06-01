Navas happy to have fought for Spain spot

Navas missed out on a spot in Vicente Del Bosque's 23-man squad with the coach concerned about his fitness after he recovered from an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old last played in the Premier League in April, but said he was happy to have been able to stake his claim.

"I'm proud to have recovered in time and to have fought for a spot in Brazil," Navas wrote on Twitter.

"I wish my team-mates and the boss luck in retaining the title."

Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal was another to be cut from the star-studded 30-man squad as Spain aim for a fourth straight major tournament win.

Carvajal, 22, wished Spain all the best for the tournament in Brazil.

"It's a shame I didn't get into the final list, but I'm so proud to have been close. Best of luck to Spain," he tweeted.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was delighted to have been selected for his first World Cup after a good campaign for the La Liga champions.

"So happy to be picked for Brazil! I'm very keen to help the team at my first World Cup," he tweeted.