Navas targets another Man City double

Jesus Navas says Manchester City are eager to match the success of their 2013-14 season, when they won two major trophies.

In the winger's first campaign in England – which was also Manuel Pellegrini's debut campaign at the helm – the club won the Premier League title and the League Cup.

Last term, however, they went without silverware, finishing second in the league and failing to make it into the last eight of the FA Cup, League Cup or Champions League.

Navas, 29, is desperate to secure silverware again this year.

So far, City are on track to achieve that aim, sitting top of the table going into the crucial derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He told Omnisport: "It is going very well for me [with City in England], the truth is that I am very motivated to win the Premier League.

"The speed at which it is played, the rhythm of the games - I am very content, very happy.

"In my first year we won two trophies and this year we are motivated to do it again."

Navas insisted it is not a problem for him that City continue to spend big money on new signings, with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne the latest expensive stars recruited during the close-season.

"No, I think it is good that there is competition," the Spain international said.

"It is good that there are important players [coming in] and that we can improve every year."

The former Sevilla man also revealed who his closest friends are in the City dressing room.

"I think there is a good group, a good team," said Navas. "But above all I talk with David Silva - I spend a lot of time with him, Sergio Aguero, Martin Demichelis and Yaya Toure."