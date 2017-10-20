NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit

If Paris Saint-Germain were lacking inspiration before a clash with Ligue 1 rivals Marseille this weekend, the visit of a sporting great will surely have helped.

Retired NBA icon Kobe Bryant visited the French side's Ooredoo Training Centre on Friday and met up with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler.

The Los Angeles Lakers great took part in ball juggling with the PSG stars, showing a surprising a level of skill and balance despite having his hands in his pockets.

Bryant also recorded himself saying the club's "Ici C'est Paris" slogan and prompted a few laughs with his pronunciation.

After the excitement of the five-time NBA champion's visit, PSG will need to get back down to business before their visit to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.