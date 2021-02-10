Ndlovu: We kept Cape Town City quiet

Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu admits his side had to work hard to grind out a positive result against Cape Town City on Tuesday evening.

Josef Zinnbauer’s side secured their seventh win in the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 victory over the Citizens at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Pirates have now climbed up to fourth spot on the league table, level on 28 points with SuperSport United and Swallows FC, and five behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ndlovu, who was named man of the match, says although his side squandered numerous chances, he's happy with the shift his side put in against City.

‘First of, all I'm very happy to receive this accolade, it's really an honour to have this and it shows because I've been working hard and I'm happy to get the reward,’ Ndlovu told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘It was a team effort, we had to work hard, we had to grind for ourselves, for our results today, because we know Cape Town City when they come to play against us they always have that motivation.

‘So, I'm very happy that we kept them quiet and got the victory today. It was very important for us to kill the game early, so I'm very happy that we scored the two goals very early.

‘It had to change the dynamic of the game and I'm very happy that we killed the game early, then we settled,’ he concluded.