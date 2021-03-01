Nedbank Cup recap: Pirates ease past Maritzburg, TTM clip Swallows
Orlando Pirates came from behind to secure a comfortable win over Maritzburg United, while Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila humbled Swallows FC in the Nedbank Cup last 16 over the weekend.
Friday, 26 February:
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (4)2-2(3) Swallows FC
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila edged Swallows FC 4-3 on penalties at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to book their spot in the quarter-finals after the match finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.
Saturday, 27 February:
Maritzburg United 3-1 Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium through goals from Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.
Black Leopards 1-0 AmaZulu
Mohammed Anas scored the only goal of the game as Black Leopards defeated AmaZulu 1-0 at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo to book their place in the next round.
Sunday, 28 February:
TS Sporting 1-2 Richards Bay
Khanyisa Mayo scored a late brace for Richards Bay following Decide Chauke's opener to snatch a 2-1 over TS Sporting at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.
In other Nedbank Cup Last 16 results:
Cape Town All Stars (5)3-3(3) Cape Town Spurs
Pretoria Callies (5)0-0(4) JDR Stars
Chippa United 2-1 Cape Town City
