Negredo fit for Man City trip to Tottenham

The Spain international sat out Saturday's FA Cup fourth round victory over Watford after injuring his shoulder.

Pellegrini was taking no risks with the powerful frontman, but the City boss is set to reunite clinical strike duo Negredo and Sergio Aguero at White Hart Lane.

"Negredo is okay. He is in the squad list and has no problems." said the Chilean.

The former Sevilla man and Argentina international Aguero have been a revelation this season, scoring 48 goals between them already.

Aguero only recently returned following a calf injury, but the 25-year-old scored a hat-trick against Watford to take his goal tally for the season to 25.

And Pellegrini confirmed that his leading scorer is also fully fit ahead of the clash with Tim Sherwood's resurgent side.

He said: "There are no problems, he played without problems in the 90 minutes. He is okay. He is in the squad list and doesn't have any problem to play."

Tottenham know all about City's attacking threat after they were consigned to a 6-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium in November.

However, Pellegrini knows they are different side under Sherwood and is wary of the threat posed by former City striker Emmanuel Adebayor - who has scored six goals in eight games since Andre Villas-Boas' departure.

"The results say that they improve a lot, they’ve won four games of the last five they played," he said.

"I saw the last two games that they played and they are playing very well. I think it's always important to have a striker like they have Adebayor in a good moment and I’m sure we are going to have a tough game against them.

"It's important that I know that our team will go there and try to win the game. I think the way we played against them here was not a usual game, normally you can't score six goals against Tottenham."