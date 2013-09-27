Negredo loving life in Manchester

Negredo, 28, joined the Sky Blues from Sevilla for a reported £16.4million fee and has begun life in Manchester in positive fashion, netting twice in three league appearances.

The Spain international spent four successful years at Sevilla, scoring 71 La Liga goals for them but he remains happy with his move to the English Premier League.

"I was very happy in Seville but I'm pleased with the move I made," Negredo said.

"I feel good over here and I feel I have adapted well to the English game, I really like it.

"It's just what I was expecting - a lot of coming and going, the players have so much quality that they can keep the ball, you have to keep on running.

"It's very intense but I am happy, it's to my tastes and hopefully I will keep getting better."

Negredo's time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan saw him earn the nickname 'The Beast' - an alias that sat well with the Madrid native, who encouraged the blue half of Manchester to embrace it.

"It's a nickname I like. It was given to me while I was playing in Spain so I hope they can call me that over here as well," Negredo said.

"Hopefully the way I played against United will convince them to do it. I will be happy if they do.

Negredo explained the reasoning behind the name.

"It makes me smile when they call me the Beast," the 186-centimetre tall striker said.

"But, yes, I like to think that I’m a strong player, who can fight and be physical.

"It was my team-mates, who first started calling me the Beast of Vallecas. But it became so popular that the media in Spain also started to use the nickname as well.

"You should ask the fans what they think but it's a nickname I like."

After starting in his first Manchester derby at the weekend, Negredo said he relished taking on tough opponents such as Manchester United enforcer Nemanja Vidic.

"I always enjoy a physical battle. Vidic is a very strong player, very aggressive but I enjoyed that sort of contact with an opponent," Negredo said.

"As long as opponents play fair it's not a problem to me because I'm always ready for the challenge."