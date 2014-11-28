Negredo not 'obsessed' with ending barren run

The 29-year-old arrived at the Mestalla on an initial loan deal on transfer deadline day and has failed to find the net in four league appearances since recovering from a fractured metatarsal.

However, Negredo has stressed he does not feel under pressure to score his first goal for the club and, despite having previously been on the books at Real Madrid, says a goal against Barcelona on Sunday would not hold added significance.

"I just live for goals and would like to score against Barcelona as much as I would against Levante or any other team," he told AS.

"I appreciate the confidence that I feel here from day one, despite arriving at my new club injured.

"I know the goal will come, sooner or later, I do not obsess about it."

Valencia currently sit fourth in La Liga, but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante on Sunday.