Neil thrilled with Norwich's cutting edge

Alex Neil praised Norwich City's cutting edge following Saturday's comfortable 3-1 victory at Sunderland.

Norwich lost by the same scoreline on their return to the Premier League at Crystal Palace last weekend, but goals from Russell Martin, Steven Whittaker and Nathan Redmond put them 3-0 ahead at the Stadium of Light.

Manager Neil was unhappy to not keep a clean sheet after Duncan Watmore netted a late consolation on his league debut, but the Scot was delighted that his team showed a more clinical edge than they did at Selhurst Park.

"I thought it [the performance] was very good, similar to last week in that we dominated the game," he told BBC Sport.

"We had the cutting edge this time, though.The first goal is crucial and we got it and didn't look back. I have a great group, they work hard and work as a team."

He added on Norwich's official website: "I thought we were the better side through the 90 minutes, the only disappointment is that we conceded a goal.

"Through the game we played well enough to keep a clean sheet and possibly add to the scoreline. I thought we were fantastic on the day.

"I said it against Crystal Palace, we had a lot of chances, but if you concede the first goal it's difficult against Premier League opposition to get goals back.

"I'm pleased for the players. When you lose your first game people question you, and they questioned me."

Redmond has now scored two goals in as many matches and Neil explained why he chose to start the winger at the expense of Bradley Johnson having gone the other way against Palace.

"I pick the team that I think is best suited to the game. Brad did well last year, but I don't think he's done as well to this point that's why he didn't play," Neil said.

"Nathan showed last week when he came on that he's getting himself up to speed, at times he was excellent. He needed to add goals to his game and he's got two in two, so it's fantastic start for him."