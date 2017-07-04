Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
A namesake of the late, former South African president Nelson Mandela has signed a contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Cameroonian striker – whose full name is Nelson Mandela Mbouhom – began his career in the youth ranks at Barcelona before joining Frankfurt in the 2013-14 season following a spell at Hoffenheim.
He has represented Frankfurt at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 level and a first-team appearance could be on the horizon, having signed a deal at Commerzbank-Arena until 2019.
Mandela, who has been training with the senior side in pre-season, told Frankfurt's official website: "I am very happy to get this opportunity. I feel totally comfortable at Eintracht. I am very proud to be able to be part of the preparations."
Sporting director Bruno Hubner added: "Nelson is a great kid who has been a great success for us in the youth teams and we are very pleased for him to be able to take the next step. He has incredible potential."
