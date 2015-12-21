Netherlands international Tete faces prosecution after arrest

Ajax defender Kenny Tete is set to appear in court on January 27 after he was arrested earlier this month in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands international went out following Ajax's 5-2 Eredivisie win over Heerenveen on December 5 with a friend, but got involved in an incident outside a coffee shop.

Police arrived at the scene and eventually took Tete into custody after he insulted an officer and resisted arrest.

"Kenny Tete got arrested early on December 6 for his involvement in a brawl on the streets of Amsterdam and spent the night in jail," a spokeswoman for the Dutch public prosecutor (OM) told Omnisport.

"He will appear in court on January 27, facing charges of insulting a police officer on the job and resisting arrest."

Tete's agent Mino Raiola, meanwhile, has downplayed the significance of the incident.

"The arrest was one big misunderstanding. Kenny was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Raiola told Algemeen Dagblad.

"He was in town with a friend and they witnessed a brawl in which they played no part."

Tete, 20, has become a key figure for Ajax this season, displacing Ricardo van Rhijn as the first-choice right-back, making 27 appearances in all competitions.

The defender was rewarded for his fine form back in October when he made his senior debut for Netherlands in the 2-1 win over Kazakhstan.