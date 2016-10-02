Neuer accuses Bayern of arrogance

Manuel Neuer has accused Bayern Munich for being too sure of themselves after their 1-1 draw at home to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Joshua Kimmich gave the hosts the lead five minutes before the break with his fifth Bayern goal of the season across all competitions and the champions looked destined to go on and make it six wins from six.

But Anthony Modeste had other things in mind and the Frenchman equalised just after the hour-mark with an acrobatic effort and Neuer has criticised Bayern for thinking the match was already won.

He told reporters: "You must not be too sure when one team is the German champions playing at 95 per cent against an opponent waiting only for their chance.

"We need to make the most of such dominance. We have not kept up the pace in the second half and the opponent shows just what is possible through counter-attacks.

"We have to halt the enemy in attack and make sure we let nothing slip if we have a home game at the Allianz Arena and lead 1-0."