Neuer: Bayern have no room for error

Manuel Neuer has stressed Bayern Munich cannot afford to make any mistakes in Wednesday's DFB-Pokal encounter with Augsburg.

Carlo Ancelotti's men recorded wins over PSV and Borussia Monchengladbach to end their three-game winless streak, but Neuer insists Bayern should not take Ausgburg lightly if they are to successfully defend their title.

"Every mistake can cost you and mean the end of your DFB-Pokal campaign," Neuer said at a news conference. "But we know how great it is to make it to Berlin for the final and we want to go there again this season.

"Augsburg are an unpleasant opponent for any team. They are a real united team. Plus it's a derby and there is always a special atmosphere in such games. We have to show what we can do. We have not always done so in recent games. We were not on top of our game and were given something to think about. But we are back to our best.

"I really enjoyed the game against Monchengladbach. We were well in control. But we must always keep going. It is clear that we are still only at the beginning [of the Ancelotti era]. We have to make sure we are well organised and do not give away too much space."

Neuer also had his say on Renato Sanches after the Portugal international won the European Golden Boy award and he hailed the youngster's positive attitude in the dressing room.

"Sanches gets along really well with the Spanish and South American players," Neuer added.

"They are helping him with translations. But he is taking German lessons as well. He is very open and always keen to learn.

"You can see that he is still young, but he clearly has a lot of talent. He had a great Euro 2016. We were all very happy for him that he won the Golden Boy vote."