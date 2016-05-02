Neuer cites home crowd as advantage for Atleti clash

Manuel Neuer hopes the Allianz Arena crowd can be a factor as Bayern Munich seek to turn around their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer was beaten by Saul Niguez's sensational solo goal as Atleti secured a 1-0 first-leg win at the Vicente Calderon.

Bayern will have their work cut out against the most obdurate defence in La Liga but Neuer believes Pep Guardiola's men could take advantage of Atleti having never tackled a competitive trip to Bavaria.

"We know Atletico and we're well prepared. We know their strengths and we know ours," Neuer told a pre-match news conference.

"The mood in the team is good, we're excited. We have 90 minutes to score the goal we need against Atletico.



"Both teams are strong in defence and do not concede a lot of goals. Atletico do not know the the atmosphere here. This will be to an advantage for us.



"We have the opportunity to wrap this up at home and we will do everything we can to make that happen."

Bayern have bowed out at the semi-final stage in each of the past two seasons, both times at the hands of Spanish opposition in the form of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

But Neuer was quick to dismiss the notion of fear against La Liga's heavyweights.

"No we’re not afraid," he added. "They are different teams anyway. All good things come in threes. We have a good possibility at home to get to the final in Milan."