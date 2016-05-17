Neuer declares 'party time' over as Pokal final looms

Manuel Neuer has urged his Bayern Munich team-mates to turn their focus to Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund following their Bundesliga title celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's men, who clinched the German championship on May 7 following a 2-1 away win over Ingolstadt, enjoyed plenty of revelry after beating Hannover 3-1 in the final game of the league season on Saturday.

Neuer, though, has stressed "party time" is over - at least for now - as Bayern look to seal the domestic double by winning this weekend's decider in Berlin.

"We know what Dortmund are capable of from the past few years. And we know how they have changed under [coach] Thomas Tuchel. Party time is over for now," Neuer said at a news conference.

"We have to be focused on the task ahead. We are only thinking about Dortmund and looking forward to the game. They are more about possession now. They were often playing on the counterattack when Jurgen Klopp was still in charge. They still do that, but they are now confident in possession as well.

"It will be a final between Germany's two best teams. The fact that we are Bundesliga champions counts for nothing and the two Bundesliga games we played against each other don't mean anything.

"A strong opponent awaits. Dortmund have a great team. It's a good thing that we have such a strong German rival. They never let up and are challenging us."

Bayern beat Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga at Allianz Arena in October, before they were held to a scoreless draw in the reverse fixture in March.