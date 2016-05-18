Neuer: Hummels will give everything to beat Bayern in Pokal final

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expects Mats Hummels to "give everything" to beat his future employers in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.

Hummels will captain Borussia Dortmund for the final time before rejoining his boyhood club when he leads Thomas Tuchel's side out against Bayern in Berlin.

However, Neuer does not think his Germany team-mate will have divided loyalties at the Olympiastadion, despite the fact he is likely to be barracked by Dortmund's supporters once again for what they see as a betrayal.

"I cannot imagine Mats will be thinking about Bayern during the Pokal final," said Neuer, in quotes reported by Sport Bild.

"He will give everything. From my own experience I can say that the noise from the stands is irrelevant. What matters is what happens on the pitch."

World Cup-winning stopper Neuer foiled Bayern by keeping a clean sheet for former club Schalke in their 1-0 Pokal semi-final win at the Allianz Arena in March 2011, after his summer move to Bavaria had been confirmed.