Neuer: Loss unfair on Germany

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer felt his side's 2-0 loss to France in the Euro 2016 semi-finals was unfair.

An Antoine Griezmann brace in Marseille guided Didier Deschamps' men into Sunday's decider against Portugal.

The Atletico Madrid star struck from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, before capitalising on Germany errors in defence for his second.

Neuer, though, believes his team deserved more from the encounter, rueing the contentious spot-kick conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"We've played well during Euro 2016 but have been knocked out and that is very disappointing," he said via the German Football Association (DFB) website.

"It's a semi-final, there weren't any stupid moments or silly mistakes. It's not a fair result. It's disappointing to go in at the break trailing as we did.

"Nevertheless, we still had the chance to bounce back but simply couldn’t score. They were clinical.

"If it had been 0-0 at the break, that wouldn't have happened. After France took a 1-0 lead, it was easier for them."