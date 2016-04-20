Neuer pens Bayern extension until 2021

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has penned a contract extension until 2021.

Germany international Neuer moved to the Allianz Arena from Bundesliga rivals Schalke ahead of the 2011-12 season and has been a mainstay of Bayern's XI since.

Recent reports suggested Neuer may be tempted to join head coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season, but he has laid to rest any doubt over his future by penning fresh terms with the German champions.

Neuer is the latest Bayern star to commit his future to the club, with Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Javi Martinez having extended their stays over recent months.

It has been a trophy-laded stint for Neuer since making the move to Bayern, with the goalkeeper winning three league titles, two DFB-Pokals and the Champions League in 2013.

The 30-year-old appears set to add to his already impressive medal haul this season, as Bayern sit seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with four matches remaining.

Guardiola's men beat Werder Bremen 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Pokal final and Bayern also have a Champions League semi-final against La Liga high-flyers Atletico Madrid to look forward to.