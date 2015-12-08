Neuer rested for Bayern's Zagreb trip

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be rested for Wednesday's Champions League group stage finale against Dinamo Zagreb, although Franck Ribery and Thiago Alcantara are in the squad.

The German champions are assured of top spot in Group F prior to their trip to Zagreb, with the hosts consigned to a fourth-place finish whatever the outcome of Wednesday's matches.

And Pep Guardiola is set to ring the changes, with Neuer's place in the squad taken by young goalkeeper David Hundertmark.

He is joined in the travelling party by Julian Green, Fabian Benko and Niklas Dorsch as well as more senior talents such as Ribery and Alcantara following their recent injury troubles.

Ribery came off the bench to feature for the first time this season during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach after an ankle problem while Alcantara has not played since sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with Spain in November.

The pair are both set to play a part in Croatia on Wednesday, although Guardiola is without suspended defender Holger Badstuber and the injured quintet of Arjen Robben, David Alaba, Douglas Costa, Mario Gotze and Juan Bernat.