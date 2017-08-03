Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training

Manuel Neuer has returned to training with Bayern Munich after 15 weeks out with a foot injury.

Neuer missed the end of the last Bundesliga season after suffering a broken metatarsal in Real Madrid's 6-3 aggregate triumph over Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With Neuer unable to play in any of Bayern's pre-season matches, Carlo Ancelotti has used Tom Starke, Sven Ulreich and teenagers Ron-Torben Hofmann and Christian Fruchtl in goal, with Bayern losing four of their last five friendlies.

Germany international Neuer may not be ready to face Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday, but he is expected to be fit for Bayern's first game of the Bundesliga season against Bayer Leverkusen on August 18.

"Under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, the 31-year-old shot-stopper was able to complete his first specific goalkeeping session." a statement released on the Bayern website said.

"Neuer spent 20 minutes catching and throwing a few balls without overexerting himself."