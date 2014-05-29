Neuer returns to training with Germany squad

Neuer hurt his right shoulder in Bayern Munich's 2-0 DFB Pokal final win over Borussia Dortmund on May 17.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Wednesday that Germany would be taking a cautious approach to his reintroduction, but it was confirmed by Bayern a day later that he had recommenced preparations for the FIFA World Cup finals.

The 28-year-old took part in a running session with his team-mates, but is not likely to be in contention for Sunday's friendly against Cameroon.

Neuer's Bayern team-mate Philipp Lahm also returned to training this week following a foot injury, while Bastian Schweinsteiger stepped up his comeback from a tendon problem.

Germany have been drawn in Group G for the 2014 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Ghana and United States.

Joachim Low's side face Ghana in their Group G opener at Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza on June 21.