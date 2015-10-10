Neuer targets Bayern treble, Euro 2016 glory

Manuel Neuer has revealed his lofty ambitions for the season, with a Bayern Munich treble and Germany winning Euro 2016 on his hit-list.

Bayern lead the way in the Bundesliga, holding a seven-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund after eight games played.

The aim for further glory on the international stage hit a snag with 2014 World Cup winners Germany losing 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, meaning Joachim Low's men are yet to secure their place in France.

However, Neuer is confident they can get at least the point they require to book a spot at the European Championships when they host Georgia in their final qualifying clash on Sunday.

"The treble with Bayern Munich would naturally be the ultimate goal for all of us," Neuer told a press conference.

"And of course I want to win the European Championship with the national team this summer."

"We will beat Georgia and go to France.

"We are very confident. Of course we will not go into the next match with the best feeling. But we know we did not play that bad against Ireland.

"I hope we preserved the goals we did not score against Ireland and will score against Georgia."

With Bastian Schweinsteiger absent due to injury, goalkeeper Neuer wore the captain's armband in Dublin.

Although the midfielder could return to the side in Leipzig, Neuer claimed the added responsibility of leading the team did not have an adverse effect.

"In my role, nothing is changed by the captain's armband. I also count on the players to take responsibility," he said.

"From my position, I can see what is going on on the pitch very well and therefore I can have an influence."