Neville backs Man United move for Sneijder

However, the former full-back insisted that no player could truly replace the Salford-born pass-master, who hung up his boots at the end of last season and is set to take up a coaching role with the club.

Red Devils supremo Sir Alex Ferguson has already bolstered his squad by bringing in goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Phil Jones and forward Ashley Young from Atletico Madrid, Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa respectively.

The Scot is expected to swoop for one more player, a central midfielder, having lost both Scholes and the injury-plagued Owen Hargreaves.

And Neville - who made more than 600 appearances for the club from 1992-2011 - believes Dutch international Sneijder fits the bill.

“Sneijder is somebody that could definitely play at United with his style of play,” he told Goal.com

“He is a player with great football intelligence. He knows where to be, he can pass, he can score and take up positions on the pitch that are difficult to mark. He is definitely someone who has played at the top level with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, so coming to Manchester United wouldn’t faze him.

“You are never going to replace someone like Paul Scholes like for like because he was an absolutely brilliant footballer, but in the past the club has had to replace the likes of Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel and they have always done it a different way.

“Roy Keane left and Michael Carrick came in, Eric left and Teddy Sheringham came in. It is very difficult to produce a like-for-like replacement for this type of player but you always find a way and the club will continue to be successful using players of different capabilities to Paul Scholes.”

However, Neville added that it would not overly concern either himself or the club should a move for Sneijder fail to materialise, as there are always plenty of talented young players desperate for their chance to shine on the biggest stage.

“As a fan I would love to see the manager bring in brilliant players from all around the world," he said.

"The way I look upon it at the moment, if Wesley Sneijder was to come in then that would be a great signing, but on the other hand I am sure that there will be another young player coming through the ranks if Wesley Sneijder doesn’t sign for the club."