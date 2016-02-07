Neville bullish about Valencia future

Under-fire coach Gary Neville reiterated his determination to remain in charge of Valencia amid calls for his resignation.

Neville's future was placed into further doubt on Sunday after Valencia lost 1-0 at Real Betis, leaving the Englishman without a win in nine La Liga matches since his appointment in December.

The narrow defeat, which saw Jose Luis Gaya sent off in the closing stages and left Valencia just four points clear of the relegation zone, followed the embarrassing 7-0 rout at Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday.

However, Neville vowed to fight on, despite his winless streak.

"I said before I came that I would be judged in five months. The obituaries have already been written, I have been judged in six weeks," the former Manchester United captain said.

"Our last two league matches were not performances that deserved two defeats, but the reality is that they are two defeats and I am aware of the consequences when you don't get good results.

"What matters are results. We knew this would be about one or two moments and they have not gone our way. The line between defeat and victory is so fine."

Neville added: "There's no doubt that at times like this, everyone needs to stay together.

"Everyone suffers. It's just not going for us at the moment. That was a pretty solid away performance. I continue to work, I continue to have belief. Conversations with the owners are between me and the owners. We have to turn it round quickly, I understand that. It is hard to explain the defeat. It will turn."

Valencia face Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, before hosting Espanyol in the league on Saturday.