Neville hails Nani improvement

Neville, who retired in February, points to the winger’s physical attributes as the reason for his greater contribution at Old Trafford this season.

The former Sporting Lisbon starlet has made goals a regular part of his game and has already tripled last season’s league tally.

Neville told TalkSport: “Nani is going in the same direction as Ronaldo, it was difficult to replace him after the incredible level that Cristiano set but he is now achieving similar things.”

Ronaldo has continued his remarkable goal-scoring achievements since his £80 million transfer to Real Madrid, while United lost their Premier League crown to Chelsea.

Wayne Rooney filled the goal-scoring void last season with 34 goals, but the England international’s loss of form has seen the mantle taken up by both Nani and Dimitar Berbatov.

Nani has become a creator as well as a goal-scorer this campaign, topping the Premier League assists table with 15, five more than he achieved last term.

The winger sits third in the United goal-scorer’s charts behind Berbatov and super-sub Javier Hernandez.

"He is a completely different player to the one that was here for the first two seasons, he is in fantastic form," Neville said.

"He has physical power, he creates danger, scores goals and is a sensational dribbler; and Manchester United is the perfect club for him to progress. His potential is limitless."

By Nick Turnbull