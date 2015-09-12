Neville: Martial silenced doubters

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes big-money signing Anthony Martial proved his worth with a terrific solo goal on his debut.

The 19-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco on deadline day in a deal that could reportedly rise to £59million, came off the bench to score United's third as Louis van Gaal's men beat rivals Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday.

And Neville says says the France international silenced any doubters by bursting onto the Premier League scene in spectacular fashion.

"What a debut for Martial," he told Sky Sports. "He gets a little bit of good fortune but forget about that, he's just had the moment of his life.

"Signing for Manchester United, all the expectation, all the doubts before he even kicked the ball have been removed by that moment."

Prior to Martial's striker, Daley Blind and Ander Herrera into a two-goal lead, while an acrobatic Christian Benteke effort made it 2-1.