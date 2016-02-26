Neville praises UEFA officials response to offensive Rapid banners

Valencia head coach Gary Neville praised UEFA officials for their swift response to the removal of an offensive banner in Thursday's Europa League tie at Rapid Vienna.

The Liga club launched a complaint with European football's governing body after Rapid supporters unfurled a banner with a message that translates as "b***h Valencia".

Neville complained to officials and the banner was swiftly removed, and the Manchester United great said Rapid's coach Zoran Barisic also apologised following Valencia's 4-0 win at Ernst-Happel-Stadion, which gave them a 10-0 aggregate triumph in the last-32 tie.

"We saw the banner at the start of the game and I thought it was inappropriate and I asked the UEFA official to remove the banner," Neville said.

"I also at the end of the game thanked the Rapid Vienna coach for apologising to myself on behalf of his club for the banners that were shown during the game.

"I have to say the response of the officials from UEFA on the ground here was fantastic, they acted quickly and correctly and I think from our point of view as a club we accept football is about passion but I think the boundary was crossed.

"I think the club in terms of their response to myself and the officials and the president responded well. As a club that's where we should probably leave it.

"One thing I should say is I felt the Valencia fans at Mestalla last week were fantastic during the game and the Rapid fans behind the goal supported their team behind the goal and were fantastic in their support. They don't need to do those things."