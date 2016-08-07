Neville returns to television after coaching flop

Gary Neville has returned to television punditry after a brief, unhappy spell as Valencia head coach.

The former Manchester United defender left a lucrative, high-profile position with broadcaster Sky Sports to take over Los Che until the end of the season in a surprise move last December.

Upon accepting the role, the ex-England international cited a need to prove himself on the touchline after spending several years critiquing the efforts of coaches from the commentary box.

It proved to be a disastrous move for the 41-year-old's long-term managerial aspirations, though.

Neville, despite being a close friend and confidante of Valencia owner Peter Lim, was sacked in March after just 10 wins from 28 matches in all competitions.

Having at one point been among the favourites to become the next Manchester United or England manager, the debacle in LaLiga was then followed by the Three Lions' embarrassing Euro 2016 exit at the hands of tiny Iceland in the round of 16.

Neville served as assistant to manager Roy Hodgson during the qualification campaign and the underwhelming tournament itself, with both men since departing the national team set-up.

The former United captain will now be back on British television screens in 2016-17, albeit with his credibility potentially much diminished.