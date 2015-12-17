Neville: Still work to do at Valencia

Gary Neville feels there is still room for improvement after picking up his first win as Valencia coach on Wednesday.

Valencia booked their place in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after a 2-0 win over Barakaldo saw them complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Santi Mina opened the scoring for the La Liga side after just eight minutes before Alvaro Negredo scored his first goal since the end of August on 31 minutes.

It was Neville's third match as Valencia coach after he took over from Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of December.

Neville was content with the win but knows there is still a lot of work to do.

"I'm happy with the result. As a coach you always think in what things you can improve and what you did do well," Neville said.

"There were some things we could have done better tonight and some things we did well. In the second half, we improved a lot in playing out from the back.

"In games of football, it's actually more difficult to play out from the back in the first half because the team you're playing against has more energy.

"In the second half, the game becomes a little more open. In that sense, maybe that's a natural course but it's definitely something we're working on and we'll speak to the players about.

"The talent is there, the ability is there, it's just making sure we do it consistently."

The 40-year-old was also asked about the comparisons between La Liga and the Premier League, but it was a question he could not answer.

"Both leagues are excellent but after a week it's too early for me to come to that conclusion in terms of clear comparisons," Neville said.

"The game against Eibar on Sunday was my first game in La Liga and I think there were quite a lot of comparisons in that much. But that was just one game.

"Ask me that question in two months' time and I'll tell you the answer."