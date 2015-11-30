Neville takes Valencia training following Nuno resignation

Valencia's players returned to training on Monday following the resignation of coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno used his post-match press conference to announce his resignation following Sunday night's 1-0 defeat at Sevilla - a match his team finished with nine men with both Joao Cancelo and Javi Fuego dismissed.

The club are yet to make an official announcement but local reports claimed the Portuguese had been told he must resign or be sacked prior to the Sevilla game by club owner Peter Lim.

Speaking on Sunday, Nuno said: "I ask that the fans continue to support the youngest squad in La Liga. Tomorrow we will give more details.

"I understand that the issue is pertinent, but I do not want to say too much in this regard. It is important that the Valencianismo continues to be united and believes in this project for the present and the future.

"Tomorrow we will have a meeting with the owner to decide about the future. The players did not know anything about the matter.

"I want to thank everybody for every day that I have spent at Valencia CF. It has been an honour and a source of pride for me. I have spoken personally with the owner and the chairwoman, and we are all in agreement that this is a project for both the present and the future. I do not want this to stop; I want VCF to get back amongst the biggest sides in Europe."

The board are set to meet on Monday to discuss his successor with Michael Laudrup, Alejandro Sabella and Frank Rijkaard the early frontrunners.

Laudrup is out of work after guiding Lekhwiya to a league and cup double in Qatar last season, Sabella led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final while Rijkaard's last coaching job ended in 2013 when he resigned as boss of Saudi Arabia.

Photographs on the Valencia website showed Nuno's former assistant Phil Neville taking training ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey trip to Barakaldo.